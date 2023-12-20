High School Basketball: Dec. 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Conference races are heating up on the hardwood across the QCA. Check out some of the best action from Dec. 19.
Girls
- Davenport North 60, Davenport West 15
- Bettendorf 57, North Scott 18
- Calamus-Wheatland 61, Marquette 26
- Pleasant Valey 63, Assumption 34
- Central DeWitt 69, Muscatine 39
- Maquoketa 64, Bellevue 20
- Davenport 38, Clinton 23
Boys
- Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption 58 (OT)
- North Scott 64, Bettendorf 49
- Davenport West 74, Davenport North 66
- Marquette 88, Calamus-Wheatland 70
- Wilton 74, Durant 26
