High School Basketball: Dec. 19
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Conference races are heating up on the hardwood across the QCA. Check out some of the best action from Dec. 19.

Girls

- Davenport North 60, Davenport West 15

- Bettendorf 57, North Scott 18

- Calamus-Wheatland 61, Marquette 26

- Pleasant Valey 63, Assumption 34

- Central DeWitt 69, Muscatine 39

- Maquoketa 64, Bellevue 20

- Davenport 38, Clinton 23

Boys

- Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption 58 (OT)

- North Scott 64, Bettendorf 49

- Davenport West 74, Davenport North 66

- Marquette 88, Calamus-Wheatland 70

- Wilton 74, Durant 26

