Icestravaganza carving out time for cold fun in new year

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Dec. 20.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eighteen tons of ice will be transformed into art again at Icestravaganza.

The free outdoor winter event is Friday through Sunday, Jan. 12-15, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Freight House and Beiderbecke Drive in downtown Davenport.

Ice carvings created with this year’s theme of Mythical Monsters Under the Sea will be on display all three days.

On Jan. 14, there will be live-carving demonstration from 2-4 p.m., and from 6-8 p.m. After Glow Party, sponsored by Front Street Brewery, will feature live carving under black lights, a light show and DJ Buddha.

There is also a drive-thru on Beiderbecke Drive. Organizers say the best time to see and take photos when they’re glowing from dusk to 10 p.m.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership event is presented by Rubberstamps.net and TBK Bank.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar

Latest News

A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of deputy killed
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for Knox Co. deputy killed
Rock Falls Police said their Operation Santa will benefit six families after collecting nearly...
Rock Fall Police bring 6 families Christmas cheer
The Humane Society of Scott County staff member feeds one of their dogs a treat.
Officials remind public about safe holiday table scraps to feed their dog