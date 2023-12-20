Icestravaganza carving out time for cold fun in new year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eighteen tons of ice will be transformed into art again at Icestravaganza.

The free outdoor winter event is Friday through Sunday, Jan. 12-15, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Freight House and Beiderbecke Drive in downtown Davenport.

Ice carvings created with this year’s theme of Mythical Monsters Under the Sea will be on display all three days.

On Jan. 14, there will be live-carving demonstration from 2-4 p.m., and from 6-8 p.m. After Glow Party, sponsored by Front Street Brewery, will feature live carving under black lights, a light show and DJ Buddha.

There is also a drive-thru on Beiderbecke Drive. Organizers say the best time to see and take photos when they’re glowing from dusk to 10 p.m.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership event is presented by Rubberstamps.net and TBK Bank.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.