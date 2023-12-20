Inmate charged in death of cellmate at McDonough County Jail

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A Macomb man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after police say his cellmate died as a result of injuries suffered during a fight inside the McDonough County Jail.

Timothy L. Smith, 40, was arrested by Illinois State Police for the death of Darrell J. Hocker, 51. Court records show he is slated to appear on the charges Wednesday.

Hocker and Smith were cellmates, and became involved in a physical fight on Nov. 8, according to state police.

Police and the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation were called by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation.

At the time of the incident, Smith was in jail in two separate cases, court records show.

Court records also show that a judge found him unfit to stand trial in those cases on Dec. 13.

