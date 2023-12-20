Inmate charged in death of cellmate at McDonough County Jail

A Macomb man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his cellmate at the McDonough County Jail, police say.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A Macomb man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after police say his cellmate died as a result of injuries suffered during a fight inside the McDonough County Jail.

Timothy L. Smith, 40, was arrested by Illinois State Police for the death of Darrell J. Hocker, 51. Court records show he is slated to appear on the charges Wednesday.

Hocker and Smith were cellmates, and became involved in a physical fight on Nov. 8, according to state police.

Police and the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation were called by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation.

At the time of the incident, Smith was in jail in two separate cases, court records show.

Court records also show that a judge found him unfit to stand trial in those cases on Dec. 13.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar

Latest News

The Humane Society of Scott County staff member feeds one of their dogs a treat.
Officials remind public about safe holiday table scraps to feed their dog
Officials remind public about safe holiday table scraps to feed their dog
Officials remind public about safe holiday table scraps to feed their dog
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer temperatures on the horizon
The top stories in the Quad Cities on Dec. 20.
Fastcast: Wednesday, Dec. 20 a.m.
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
No snow for Christmas, how about 50s and rain?