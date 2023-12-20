Iowa Democratic Party announces precinct caucus locations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Democratic Party shared locations of the 2024 in-person precinct caucuses which are set to take place on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Some precinct locations in the QCA include the Muscatine School Administration Building, North High School in Davenport and Maquoketa Middle School.

The list of caucus locations is available at iowademocrats.org/caucus. The list will continue to be updated between now and Jan. 15.

