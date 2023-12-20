Iowa Democratic Party announces precinct caucus locations

The Iowa Democratic Party shared locations of the 2024 in-person precinct caucuses which are set to take place on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Democratic Party shared locations of the 2024 in-person precinct caucuses which are set to take place on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Some precinct locations in the QCA include the Muscatine School Administration Building, North High School in Davenport and Maquoketa Middle School.

The list of caucus locations is available at iowademocrats.org/caucus. The list will continue to be updated between now and Jan. 15.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar

Latest News

The Iowa Democratic Party shared locations of the 2024 in-person precinct caucuses which are...
Iowa Democratic Party In-Person Precinct Caucus Locations
In the new year Circle will be changing to OUTLAW.
Programing Note: Circle to OUTLAW
Six Rock Falls area families will have a cheerier Christmas.
Rock Fall Police bring 6 families Christmas cheer
This holiday season nearly 400 Quad-Cities families will receive holiday baskets from Arconic...
Arconic employees to pack holiday baskets for nearly 400 QCA families