Macomb man charged with first-degree murder while in jail

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A Macomb man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police say his cellmate died from a result of injuries sustained during a fight inside the McDonough County Jail.

Timothy L. Smith, 40, of Macomb was arrested by Illinois State Police and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Darrell J. Hocker, 51, according to a media release from Illinois State Police. Hocker and Smith were cellmates, and became involved in an altercation on Nov. 8, ISP said. Hocker died from his injuries and ISP and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) were called by the McDonough County Sheriff to conduct a death investigation at the McDonough County Jail.

On Dec. 19, Smith was charged, according to the media release. Smith is currently lodged at the McDonough County Jail on previous charges and is awaiting his first court appearance regarding these charges, police said.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

