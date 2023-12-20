Macomb man charged with first-degree murder while in jail

A Macomb man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while inside the McDonough County Jail.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A Macomb man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police say his cellmate died from a result of injuries sustained during a fight inside the McDonough County Jail.

Timothy L. Smith, 40, of Macomb was arrested by Illinois State Police and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Darrell J. Hocker, 51, according to a media release from Illinois State Police. Hocker and Smith were cellmates, and became involved in an altercation on Nov. 8, ISP said. Hocker died from his injuries and ISP and Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) were called by the McDonough County Sheriff to conduct a death investigation at the McDonough County Jail.

On Dec. 19, Smith was charged, according to the media release. Smith is currently lodged at the McDonough County Jail on previous charges and is awaiting his first court appearance regarding these charges, police said.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Over 2,100 customers were without power early Monday morning.
Early morning power outage across parts of Quad Cities area
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?

Latest News

2 teens given prestigious awards at Civil Air Patrol
2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol
2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol
2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol
High School Basketball: Dec. 19
High School Basketball: Dec. 19
A Macomb man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while inside the McDonough...
Macomb man charged with first-degree murder while in jail