New brine machine to help Moline battle snow and ice

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Public Works has a new weapon in their snow removal arsenal this winter that will allow more lane miles to be pre-treated with ice prevention liquid while saving the city money.

For years, crews have treated Moline’s streets with a product called BioMelt made out of beet juice, it works well to prevent snow and ice from bonding with the road surface, but costs around $2.60 per gallon.

This fall the city bought a new brine-solution making machine called the Brine Extreme, it uses automation and software to blend professional grade salt brine in house, utilizing the road salt Moline has already bought.

“This is very advanced technology,” Graeme Jewell, Streets Operations Manager, Moline Department of Public Works said. “We program the amount of gallons we want to produce, we hit the start button, we keep feeding it with salt until it’s completed, that’s literally all it takes to produce the salt brine.”

“It’s an automated system,” Jewell said. “It pumps it out to the tanks, our truck delivery, we have tanks on the back of the truck that run off electric pumps that we spray down on the road, just like we did with our previous pretreatment material.”

Jewell says its simple to operate and he expects it to be very efficient.

“You fill the hopper up with salt and then the water, the machine does it all,” Jewell said. “It injects the water into it as it reaches the proper salinity level, it flows through a screen, it goes through some sensors and it averages out the salinity level through the highs and lows over the amount of gallons you have a program for and it pumps it out to the tank, you really, the only concern we have is keeping it full of salt.”

“If we deplete our supply of 12,000 gallons, we can replenish that supply in approximately three and a half hours on our schedule,” Jewell said. “We’re not dependent on deliveries, trucking companies, we produce it right here in this garage.”

Jewell mentions how the solution works and says this will save the city a lot of money in the long run.

“As ice builds up, as snow builds up, this will break the bond between their precipitation and the street surface itself,” Jewell said. “Which allows for safer streets in the meantime.”

“This is a huge cost saving measure and not only will it save cost because that is one of the number one goals city council is to improve road safety and conditions,” Jewell said. “So, we’re gonna be able to do this saving money while also treating more roads than we’ve ever treated before.”

The entire project was expected to cost around $172,000, but much of the building construction was done in house by public works employees – bringing the total project cost down to just under $124,000.

Jewell mentioned that this is the first brine machine in the Moline area, Bettendorf and Davenport have been using them for quite some time.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.