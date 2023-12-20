New Illinois law means automatic voter pre-registration for teen drivers

WGEM News at Six
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Teens getting their driver’s license in Illinois will soon also be adding their names to the voter rolls.

A new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024 automatically preregistering 16- and 17-year-olds to vote when they get their driver’s license.

The won’t be able to vote until they turn 18. They can vote in a primary at age 17 if the general election is after their 18th birthday.

They also must be eligible to vote once they turn 18.

“We want to make this as easy as possible. We want to streamline the process. You basically don’t have to do anything except for get your drivers license. So it’s eliminating one step, it’s eliminating the work. We already have the information to be able to do it so we think it’s a no-brainer,” said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Teens can opt out if they don’t want to preregister to vote.

State law already allows people over 18 to automatically register to vote when they get their Illinois driver’s license.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
No snow for Christmas, how about 50s and rain?
2 teens given prestigious awards at Civil Air Patrol
2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol
2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol
2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol
A Macomb man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while inside the McDonough...
Macomb man charged with first-degree murder while in jail
A Macomb man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police say his cellmate...
Macomb man charged with first-degree murder while in jail