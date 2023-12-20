Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of deputy killed

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The family of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy no longer has a mortgage hanging over their heads.

A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist who was killed on April 29, 2022.

Weist, a 10-year law enforcement veteran was struck and killed as he was setting out spike strips to stop a suspect’s vehicle fleeing from police.

The Tunnel to Towers’ annual Season of Hope will deliver 40 mortgage-free homes to heroes nationwide this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The 34-year-old left behind his wife Jessica Weist, and his two children. Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the family’s Viola, Illinois, home.

“The Fallen First Responder Home Program has been a huge blessing to my family,” Jessica Weist said. “And it has helped relieve some of the financial burden of navigating a single-parent household now that Nick is no longer with us,” she said.

This year Tunnel to Towers will deliver more than 200 mortgage-free homes across its Fallen First Responder Home Program, the Smart Home Program, and the Gold Star Family Home Program.

To learn more about the families and the program, visit T2T.org.

