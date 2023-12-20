Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of deputy killed

A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist who was killed on April 29, 2022.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The family of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy no longer has a mortgage hanging over their heads.

A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist who was killed on April 29, 2022.

Weist, a 10-year law enforcement veteran was struck and killed as he was setting out spike strips to stop a suspect’s vehicle fleeing from police.

The Tunnel to Towers’ annual Season of Hope will deliver 40 mortgage-free homes to heroes nationwide this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The 34-year-old left behind his wife Jessica Weist, and his two children. Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the family’s Viola, Illinois, home.

“The Fallen First Responder Home Program has been a huge blessing to my family,” Jessica Weist said. “And it has helped relieve some of the financial burden of navigating a single-parent household now that Nick is no longer with us,” she said.

This year Tunnel to Towers will deliver more than 200 mortgage-free homes across its Fallen First Responder Home Program, the Smart Home Program, and the Gold Star Family Home Program.

To learn more about the families and the program, visit T2T.org.

RELATED
Trial date set for man accused of killing Knox Co. deputy
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist who was killed on April 29, 2022.(Knox County Sheriff's Department, Weist Family)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar

Latest News

A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for Knox Co. deputy killed
Rock Falls Police said their Operation Santa will benefit six families after collecting nearly...
Rock Fall Police bring 6 families Christmas cheer
The Humane Society of Scott County staff member feeds one of their dogs a treat.
Officials remind public about safe holiday table scraps to feed their dog
Officials remind public about safe holiday table scraps to feed their dog
Officials remind public about safe holiday table scraps to feed their dog