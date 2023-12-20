Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of slain Knox County sheriff’s deputy
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The family of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist no longer has a mortgage hanging over their heads.
Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it paid the balance of the mortgage on Weist’s Viola home.
Weist, a 10-year law enforcement veteran was struck and killed as he was setting out spike strips to stop a suspect’s vehicle in April 2022. The 34-year-old left behind his wife Jessica Weist, and his two children.
The Tunnel to Towers’ annual Season of Hope will deliver 40 mortgage-free homes to heroes nationwide this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“The Fallen First Responder Home Program has been a huge blessing to my family,” Jessica Weist said. “And it has helped relieve some of the financial burden of navigating a single-parent household now that Nick is no longer with us.”
This year, Tunnel to Towers will deliver more than 200 mortgage-free homes across its Fallen First Responder Home Program, the Smart Home Program, and the Gold Star Family Home Program.
