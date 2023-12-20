Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of slain Knox County sheriff’s deputy

A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist who was killed on April 29, 2022.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The family of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist no longer has a mortgage hanging over their heads.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it paid the balance of the mortgage on Weist’s Viola home.

Weist, a 10-year law enforcement veteran was struck and killed as he was setting out spike strips to stop a suspect’s vehicle in April 2022. The 34-year-old left behind his wife Jessica Weist, and his two children.

The Tunnel to Towers’ annual Season of Hope will deliver 40 mortgage-free homes to heroes nationwide this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“The Fallen First Responder Home Program has been a huge blessing to my family,” Jessica Weist said. “And it has helped relieve some of the financial burden of navigating a single-parent household now that Nick is no longer with us.”

This year, Tunnel to Towers will deliver more than 200 mortgage-free homes across its Fallen First Responder Home Program, the Smart Home Program, and the Gold Star Family Home Program.

Trial date set for man accused of killing Knox Co. deputy
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy Nicholas “Nick” Weist who was killed on April 29, 2022.(Knox County Sheriff's Department, Weist Family)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

