Officials remind public about safe holiday table scraps to feed their dog

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Local officials are reminding owners to ensure table scraps are safe before feeding their dog during the Christmas season.

The Humane Society of Scott County Development Manager Celina Rippel says it’s best to feed your dog in moderation.

“If you do want to give them a little snack on Christmas, there are some things that are safe for them. So there are some things like unseasoned turkey, like if you want to give them a little piece of turkey, that’s okay. Things like carrots are safe as well,” said Rippel.

Staff at The Humane Society of Scott County says there are also some foods they do not recommend because of how they may affect your dog.

“Things like grapes and raisins are really unsafe for animals, any animals, but especially dogs that can be very toxic. And that can land you at the emergency vet on a holiday, which is obviously not ideal,” said Rippel.

The FDA also says you shouldn’t feed your dog table scraps high in fat as this could lead to a life-threatening and painful disease called pancreatitis. The most common symptoms of pancreatitis in dogs include vomiting, stomach pain, restlessness, shaking, diarrhea, fever, and weakness.

Rippel also says you shouldn’t give you’re dog any cooked bones because they can break into smaller pieces and if you’re unsure about foods, do some research.

“Some things that are made for dogs or advertised for dogs doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good for your dog. So just doing a little quick google search or a little bit of research is always helpful,” said Rippel

Rippel says if you’re ever unsure that your dog ate something harmful, the humane society staff says there are hotlines people can call.

“So if you’re in doubt, or you think your dog ate something that you are not sure of, and you can’t get a hold of your regular vet, the pet poison control hotline is always a safe bet they can get you in touch with what’s best to do next and tell you what’s best,” said Rippel

