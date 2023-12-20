Quad Cities International Airport introduces newest flight

A new flight is taking off from the Quad Cities International Airport.
By Kate Kopatich and Randy Biery
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the addition of a twice-daily flight to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, an announcement that was made back in July.

QCIA officials say Charlotte ranks among the top 20 busiest airports in the world and recently TV6′s Marcia Lense sat down with a spokesperson from QCIA who says a major Quad Cities employer is partly responsible for the addition.

“For us one of the big reasons that we were able to secure that service is the business that John Deere does in the Southeast,” said Ashleigh Davis, Public Relations at QCIA. “Their large presence there helped reassure the airlines that there is a lot of consistent traffic that needs to get to that area of the country.”

The Charlotte airport has also grown rapidly since the pandemic with new connecting flights to Europe, Florida and the Caribbean.

