Retention bonuses at Thomson Prison set to expire

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - A union representing employees at Thomson Prison is urging the Bureau of Prisons to reverse its decision to cut salaries at the end of December.

According to a spokesperson for the BOP the 25 percent retention bonus is set to expire on Dec. 31.

The spokesperson said since the prison converted to a low security institution, the qualifications supporting the need for this retention bonus do not exist at this time.

Therefore, this group retention incentive will not be continued, the spokesperson added.

The union says if the retention pay is removed, nearly 150 staff members have said they plan to leave their jobs.

Additionally, the union says the prison currently has 400 employees which is short by 71 of its authorized level.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.