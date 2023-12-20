Retention bonuses at Thomson Prison set to expire

A union representing employees at Thomson Prison is urging the Bureau of Prisons to reverse its decision to cut salaries at the end of December.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - A union representing employees at Thomson Prison is urging the Bureau of Prisons to reverse its decision to cut salaries at the end of December.

According to a spokesperson for the BOP the 25 percent retention bonus is set to expire on Dec. 31.

The spokesperson said since the prison converted to a low security institution, the qualifications supporting the need for this retention bonus do not exist at this time.

Therefore, this group retention incentive will not be continued, the spokesperson added.

The union says if the retention pay is removed, nearly 150 staff members have said they plan to leave their jobs.

Additionally, the union says the prison currently has 400 employees which is short by 71 of its authorized level.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar
Over 2,100 customers were without power early Monday morning.
Early morning power outage across parts of Quad Cities area
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?

Latest News

1
New brine machine to help Moline battle snow and ice
Superintendent says Iowa Governor wanted him to lobby state lawmakers on school voucher bill
Follow the Money: What happens to ESA funds for students who leave private school?
Vibrant Coffeehouse + Kitchen has opened a new location in Bettendorf.
Vibrant Coffeehouse + Kitchen opens Bettendorf location
The Carl Sandburg College Foundation announced that its Giving Tuesday campaign for 2023 saw...
Carl Sandburg College Foundation raises $36K on Giving Tuesday