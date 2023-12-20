Rock Fall Police bring 6 families Christmas cheer

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Dec. 20.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Six Rock Falls area families will have a cheerier Christmas.

The Rock Falls Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 215 said their Operation Santa Claus was a success with $7,000 in donations.

With 35 area donors and help from volunteer shoppers, six families will have more cheer.

Operation Santa Claus in the 1990s by several Rock Falls police officers and the tradition continues.

Rock Falls Police and Fire — and Santa himself — will delivers gifts on gifts that include household goods and groceries.

