Rock Island Ald. Judith Gilbert to resign her 3rd Ward seat

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Third Ward Ald. Judith Gilbert announced Wednesday that she is retiring.

She’ll be moving to Eldridge next month to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

Under Illinois law, she will resign her seat on the Rock Island City Council, effective Jan. 12.

“It has been one of my life’s greatest privileges to have served Rock Island residents - first as city clerk - and most recently as Third Ward Alderwoman,” Gilbert said. “I hope that I have served residents and business owners well. It truly has been an honor to work for and represent Rock Island residents.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the kind words and the support that so many of you have given me. It has meant more to me than I can say.”

Mayor Mike Thoms will nominate a third ward resident, subject to approval by city council, to fill out the remainder of Gilbert’s term, ending in May 2025.

She was elected in April 2021, and during her term, Gilbert established a blog where she provided summaries and explanations of city issues.

Gilbert served as city clerk from 2016 to 2019. She was the first Rock Island city clerk with prior municipal experience and a master’s degree. Gilbert had a long career in economic development and small business development in Chicago and in Henry County. She also taught marketing and entrepreneurship at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Gilbert will hold a final third ward meeting on Dec. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hauberg Estate Carriage House, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. RSVP to Executive Assistant Colleen Skolrood at 309-732-2012 or email skolrood.colleen@rigov.org.

