Rock Island Christmas and New Year refuse and recycling and tree pickup schedule

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island announced their Christmas and New Year refuse and recycling schedule.

During the weeks of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 refuse and recycling will be one day late all week with the exception that Friday’s refuse collection will be on Friday, according to a media release from Rock Island Public Works Department.

The City of Rock Island will also be offering free Christmas tree collection.

Free Christmas tree collection will be from Jan. 8 through Jan. 19, according to Rock Island Public Works Department. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set out point on garbage collection day.

Christmas ornaments, lights, and strands must be removed from the tree, public works officials said. Trees must be placed at least three feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and garbage carts.

Public works officials say separate trucks will pickup Christmas trees.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.