Rock Island Public Works releases holiday refuse, tree pickup schedule

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Public Works Department announced its holiday refuse and recycling schedule.

During the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, refuse and recycling will be one day late all week except on Friday, according to a media release from the Rock Island Public Works Department.

Free Christmas tree collection will be from Jan. 8 through Jan. 19, according to the release. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set-out point on garbage collection day.

Christmas ornaments, lights, and strands must be removed from the tree, public according to the release. Trees must be placed at least three feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and garbage carts.

Separate trucks will pick up Christmas trees, according to the release.

