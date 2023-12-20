Uber driver helps police bust $23,000 scam targeting senior couple

Two men from Florida face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.
Two men from Florida face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.(WSTM)
By WSTM via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSTM) - A scam aimed at stealing cash from a senior couple in New York was stopped in its tracks thanks to a very alert Uber driver.

The driver called police after he picked up a package from a home in Ithaca that he suspected contained a large amount of cash.

The driver gave police the location where he was scheduled to drop off the package. Police then took the recipients into custody for questioning.

It turns out, the package contained $23,000.

The senior couple sent it after they were led to believe that it was bail money for their nephew, investigators said.

After a search of the suspect’s motel room, an additional $11,000 was found, bringing the total seized to $34,000.

Two men from Florida, identified by New York State Police as 39-year-old Yoelvis Reyes and 45-year-old Mario Escalante, now face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.

Both were released from jail after a court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Over 2,100 customers were without power early Monday morning.
Early morning power outage across parts of Quad Cities area
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?

Latest News

FILE - New York Giants running back Derrick Ward carries against the Carolina Panthers in an...
Ex-New York Giants running back arrested on suspicion of robbery
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6,...
Ex-Proud Boys leader is sentenced to over 3 years in prison for Capitol riot plot
2 teens given prestigious awards at Civil Air Patrol
2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol
2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol
2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol