Warmer temperatures on the horizon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Winter begins in a little more than 24 hours, but our forecast is looking anything but winter-like. Temperature today will rise to the lower to middle 40s with a south/southeast wind 5-10 mph. An increase in clouds is expected. The clouds thicken tonight, keeping low temperatures mild in the 30s.

Some of the clouds Thursday could produce a few spotty showers. Many dry hours are expected. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Better rain chances roll in Thursday night and Friday as temperatures stay in the 40s. Rainfall totals will generally be around a 0.10″ to 0.30″.

Another storm system moves in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy rain is possible. Download the free QC Weather App for updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 46º. Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 33º. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Isolated shower High: 45º.

