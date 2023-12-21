2023 ‘Choirs of Christmas’ specials feature talent from local schools

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -KWQC continues a proud and festive tradition of featuring local school choirs during the Christmas season.

Many school from all over the viewing area are participating with beautiful renditions of traditional carols, hymns, and contemporary holiday classics.

The performances are being spread over several hourlong specials including at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22, and 25 (during the normal Paula Sands Live and Quad Cities Live time slots).

Please refer to the embedded video playlist to select the choirs and songs you wish to watch.

KWQC warmly thanks all of the talented choirs along with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Davenport which provided the beautiful setting for the shows.

The following Quad Cities area high schools and youth choirs are featured:

Wilson Middle School Select Choir, Moline

Moline High School Choir, Chamber Singers, Concert Choir

North Scott Singers (All HS), North Scott Junior High and High School Choirs

Pleasant Valley High School Chamber Choir

Muscatine Chamber Choir

Davenport North Chamber Choir

Kewanee High School Choral Collective

Dixon Public Schools Combined Choirs and Madrigal Singers

Muscatine Chamber Choir and Bass Clef Choir

Bureau Valley Junior High and High School Choirs

Clinton Community School District Select Choir

Assumption High School

Mercer County High School

Bettendorf High School Advanced Treble Choir

Pleasant Valley High School Chamber Choir

Rockridge High School Choir

Monmouth Roseville High School Madrigal Singers

Rock Island High School Chamber Choir

Rockridge High School

Mercer County Chamber Choir

