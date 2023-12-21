2023 ‘Choirs of Christmas’ specials feature talent from local schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -KWQC continues a proud and festive tradition of featuring local school choirs during the Christmas season.
Many school from all over the viewing area are participating with beautiful renditions of traditional carols, hymns, and contemporary holiday classics.
The performances are being spread over several hourlong specials including at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22, and 25 (during the normal Paula Sands Live and Quad Cities Live time slots).
Please refer to the embedded video playlist to select the choirs and songs you wish to watch.
KWQC warmly thanks all of the talented choirs along with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Davenport which provided the beautiful setting for the shows.
The following Quad Cities area high schools and youth choirs are featured:
- Wilson Middle School Select Choir, Moline
- Moline High School Choir, Chamber Singers, Concert Choir
- North Scott Singers (All HS), North Scott Junior High and High School Choirs
- Pleasant Valley High School Chamber Choir
- Muscatine Chamber Choir
- Davenport North Chamber Choir
- Kewanee High School Choral Collective
- Dixon Public Schools Combined Choirs and Madrigal Singers
- Muscatine Chamber Choir and Bass Clef Choir
- Bureau Valley Junior High and High School Choirs
- Clinton Community School District Select Choir
- Assumption High School
- Mercer County High School
- Bettendorf High School Advanced Treble Choir
- Pleasant Valley High School Chamber Choir
- Rockridge High School Choir
- Monmouth Roseville High School Madrigal Singers
- Rock Island High School Chamber Choir
- Rockridge High School
- Mercer County Chamber Choir
