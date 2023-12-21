2023 ‘Choirs of Christmas’ specials feature talent from local schools

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -KWQC continues a proud and festive tradition of featuring local school choirs during the Christmas season.

Many school from all over the viewing area are participating with beautiful renditions of traditional carols, hymns, and contemporary holiday classics.

The performances are being spread over several hourlong specials including at 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 22, and 25 (during the normal Paula Sands Live and Quad Cities Live time slots).

Please refer to the embedded video playlist to select the choirs and songs you wish to watch.

KWQC warmly thanks all of the talented choirs along with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Davenport which provided the beautiful setting for the shows.

The following Quad Cities area high schools and youth choirs are featured:

  • Wilson Middle School Select Choir, Moline
  • Moline High School Choir, Chamber Singers, Concert Choir
  • North Scott Singers (All HS), North Scott Junior High and High School Choirs
  • Pleasant Valley High School Chamber Choir
  • Muscatine Chamber Choir
  • Davenport North Chamber Choir
  • Kewanee High School Choral Collective
  • Dixon Public Schools Combined Choirs and Madrigal Singers
  • Muscatine Chamber Choir and Bass Clef Choir
  • Bureau Valley Junior High and High School Choirs
  • Clinton Community School District Select Choir
  • Assumption High School
  • Mercer County High School
  • Bettendorf High School Advanced Treble Choir
  • Pleasant Valley High School Chamber Choir
  • Rockridge High School Choir
  • Monmouth Roseville High School Madrigal Singers
  • Rock Island High School Chamber Choir
  • Rockridge High School
  • Mercer County Chamber Choir

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new flight is taking off from the Quad Cities International Airport.
Quad Cities International Airport introduces newest flight
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of slain Knox County sheriff’s deputy
Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project nears completion, city officials say.
‘Excited to move forward’: Bettendorf wraps up Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

Quad-City Times Bix 7 pre-show
Quad City Times Bix 7 opens registration for 50th race
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities: Help identify two men who stole from Silvis grocery.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cites, Dec. 21
Choirs of Christmas 12/21 Part 6
Choirs of Christmas 12/21 Part 6
Choirs of Christmas
Choirs of Christmas 12/21 Part 5