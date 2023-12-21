Alleman girls, UT boys pick up wins ahead of winter break

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Rock Island & East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The Alleman Pioneers welcomed Mercer County to Don Morris gym Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles kept the game close early, but Alleman pulled away for a 59-30 win.

United Township faced a tough test against Monmouth-Roseville from the Three Rivers Conference. The Titans could not keep pace with the Panthers, falling in the Den 53-34.

