A busy signing day for local athletes

Eldridge, Iowa & Geneseo, Ill. (KWQC) - Athletes from all over the viewing area made their commitment official by celebrating their national letter of intent. Many schools, including Iowa, West Virginia, Georgia and many others welcomed some talented QCA student-athletes to their programs.

North Scott featured a class of ten signing, and Geneseo added a group of five to the days signings.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.