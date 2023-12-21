Cloudy and warm for the first day of Winter ahead of rainy weather

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’s going to be a gloomy Thursday with the potential for a few isolated showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s. The better chance of rain comes late tonight into Friday. The rain will wind down sometime Friday afternoon, with temperatures staying steady in the 40s. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter to half inch.

We will get a break in the rain Saturday before another system moves in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, bringing another round of widespread rainfall. This as temperatures stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s between night and day. No wintry precipitation is expected. Rainfall totals between Sunday and Wednesday will likely be in the 1″-1.50″ range.

TODAY: Clouds and isolated showers. High: 46°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers late. Low. 38º. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. High: 48°

