Cloudy and warm for the first day of Winter ahead of rainy weather

Rainy and warm weather moves in
12/21/23 - AM First Alert Forecast
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’s going to be a gloomy Thursday with the potential for a few isolated showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s. The better chance of rain comes late tonight into Friday. The rain will wind down sometime Friday afternoon, with temperatures staying steady in the 40s. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter to half inch.

We will get a break in the rain Saturday before another system moves in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, bringing another round of widespread rainfall. This as temperatures stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s between night and day. No wintry precipitation is expected. Rainfall totals between Sunday and Wednesday will likely be in the 1″-1.50″ range.

TODAY: Clouds and isolated showers. High: 46°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers late. Low. 38º. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. High: 48°

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new flight is taking off from the Quad Cities International Airport.
Quad Cities International Airport introduces newest flight
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of slain Knox County sheriff’s deputy
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project nears completion, city officials say.
‘Excited to move forward’: Bettendorf wraps up Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cloudy and warm for the first day of Winter
12/21/23 - AM First Alert Forecast
12/21/23 - AM First Alert Forecast
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
No snow for Christmas, how about 50s and rain?
Rain is also in the forecast.
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures through the holiday weekend