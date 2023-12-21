Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for missing court, meth charge

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant on Cory Benford for failure to appear in court on delivery of methamphetamines charges.

Benford is 35-years-old, 6-foot-2, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

