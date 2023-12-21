Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on multiple warrants for drug, assault, eluding
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County law enforcement has four outstanding warrants on Isaiah Robinson: failure to appear in court on a charge of cannabis trafficking, probation violation for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and aggravated fleeing/eluding; he also has an original arrest warrant for domestic battery and two more counts aggravated fleeing/eluding.
Robinson is 25-year-old, 6-foot-2, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you can help, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.
