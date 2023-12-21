Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on multiple warrants for drug, assault, eluding

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cites for Dec. 21 includes theft from a Silvis grocery store and two men wanted on warrants from Rock Island County.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County law enforcement has four outstanding warrants on Isaiah Robinson: failure to appear in court on a charge of cannabis trafficking, probation violation for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and aggravated fleeing/eluding; he also has an original arrest warrant for domestic battery and two more counts aggravated fleeing/eluding.

Robinson is 25-year-old, 6-foot-2, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new flight is taking off from the Quad Cities International Airport.
Quad Cities International Airport introduces newest flight
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of slain Knox County sheriff’s deputy
Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project nears completion, city officials say.
‘Excited to move forward’: Bettendorf wraps up Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

Actor Jason Sudeikis and WNBA player Sue Bird showed up to watch the Hawkeyes' 99 to 65 win...
Resolution to honor Hawkeye Women unanimously passed
Five people stole more than $200 worth of food from a Silvis grocery store on Nov. 11.
Crime Stoppers: Seeking IDs on two of quintet of grocery thieves
Rock Island County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrarnt on Cory Benford.
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for missing court, meth charge
Quad-City Times Bix 7 pre-show
Quad City Times Bix 7 opens registration for 50th race