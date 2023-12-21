Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on multiple warrants for drug, assault, eluding

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County law enforcement has four outstanding warrants on Isaiah Robinson: failure to appear in court on a charge of cannabis trafficking, probation violation for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and aggravated fleeing/eluding; he also has an original arrest warrant for domestic battery and two more counts aggravated fleeing/eluding.

Robinson is 25-year-old, 6-foot-2, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.