Crime Stoppers: Seeking IDs on two of quintet of grocery thieves

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Five people stole more than $200 worth of food from a Silvis grocery store on Nov. 11.

Police have identified three of the suspects, but names are missing for two men.

If you can help identify them, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.