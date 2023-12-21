December 2023 amongst the top 10 warmest on record in the QC

There are still several more above average days ahead.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It has been no secret that the temperatures this month have been anything but cold.

While there have been bouts of frosty mornings and blustery days, most days have been above the seasonal averages.

The 30-year average number of 50°+ days at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline (official climate site for the Quad Cities) is 4.2 days.

Through Dec. 21, there have been four days, with a few more in the forecast through the end of the month.

This month is tied with December 2021 as the seventh warmest December on record, with an average temperature of 36.5°. With the warmer-than-normal temperatures in the forecast, that average temperature is expected to rise.

