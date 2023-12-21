Navigating tricky conditions: AAA’s expert tips for safe holiday driving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ‘Tis the season for holiday joy and celebrations with loved ones. However, driving during the holidays can be challenging due to various factors, such as road and weather conditions and distracted drivers.

We’re expecting heavy rain from Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, making it crucial to be extra cautious during these potentially tricky driving conditions.

To stay safe on the roads this holiday season, AAA has shared some simple driving tips.

“Whether we’re talking snow or rain, you’re looking at speed limits. Speed limits are for ideal conditions, whether it’s on a residential street or on the interstate. When rain is present, it’s not an ideal condition. So adjust accordingly, increase your stopping distances, and change the way you look at the road. Pay a bit more attention to vehicles in front of you to get cues about what they’re experiencing as it moves forward,” said According to Brian Ortner, Public Affairs Specialist at AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Ortner also suggests having your vehicle checked before taking a trip and planning for a designated driver or a ride-sharing service.

“Know the status of your vehicle. Check if your headlights are working and if your high beams are on or not. That’s something that can be easily overlooked and is distracting to other drivers. So, it’s about vehicle awareness, road awareness, and understanding that you’re not the only one on the road.”

AAA says their ‘Tow to Go’ service will be available from 6 p.m. on December 22nd to 6 a.m. on January 2nd. The service offers free, confidential tow service to anyone unfit to operate a vehicle in a last-resort manner, aiming to help impaired drivers make it home safely.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.