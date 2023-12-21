Nikki Haley held town hall in Davenport Wednesday as campaign gains momentum

By Kyle Bales
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley held a town hall in Davenport Wednesday after gaining ground on Gov. DeSantis and former president Donald Trump in recent poll.

“I don’t mind calling out republicans or democrats, if you don’t do the job that the taxpayers want you to do, you’re gonna get called out,” Haley said.

Haley tried to draw a distinction between her and fellow GOP candidates, taking shots at both Gov. DeSantis and former president Trump, but also leaders in congress for failing to act on border security before the holiday.

“The idea that congress went home for the holidays, while we have that flow continuing to come through the border is unacceptable,” Haley said.

As a former UN ambassador, potential voters at Wednesday’s town hall see foreign policy as her biggest strength compared to others in the race, including a first-time voter in attendance.

“Right now, on the world front, there’s a ton of different things going on with Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. And I feel like Nikki Haley, especially in her advertisements, has put a lot of focus on foreign issues and solving those foreign issues,” said an attendee.

Haley made the case that the US should continue providing military support to Ukraine and Israel, saying that stopping Hamas and Russia in their tracks will prevent a larger scale war.

“If we supported Ukraine and supported Israel, that’s only 5% of our defense budget,” Haley said.

Most potential voters also believe Haley’s character would make her a great choice for president.

“I think what really attracts me to Nikki is the maturity,” an attendee said. “I watched some of the debates and how she carries herself, is really something very presidential.”

The former ambassador shows no signs of dropping out anytime soon.

“If you join with me on caucus day,” Haley said. “I promise you, our best days are yet to come.”

