Quad City Times Bix 7 opens registration for 50th race

TV6 Fastcast 12.21 p.m.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Times Bix 7 announced the opening of registration for their 50th annual race on July 27.

The race weekend festivities include the 7-mile race, the Prairie Farms Quick Bix two-mile event, Arconic Junior Bix for children ages 12 years-old and younger, and the Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints.

“People are contacting us every day to ask when registration for 2023 will open,” said Race Director Michelle Juehring. “It’s clear from the enthusiasm that we’re seeing with months still to go ‘til race weekend, our 50th is kind of a big deal! As we continue to plan all the special details for this golden year, we’re thrilled to give folks the golden ticket to sign up now!”

For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new flight is taking off from the Quad Cities International Airport.
Quad Cities International Airport introduces newest flight
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of slain Knox County sheriff’s deputy
Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project nears completion, city officials say.
‘Excited to move forward’: Bettendorf wraps up Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

Actor Jason Sudeikis and WNBA player Sue Bird showed up to watch the Hawkeyes' 99 to 65 win...
Resolution to honor Hawkeye Women unanimously passed
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities: Help identify two men who stole from Silvis grocery.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cites, Dec. 21
KWQC First Alert Rain
Cloudy and warm for the first day of Winter ahead of rainy weather
TV6 Fastcast 12.21 p.m.
TV6 Fastcast 12.21 p.m.