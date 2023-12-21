Quad City Times Bix 7 opens registration for 50th race

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Times Bix 7 announced the opening of registration for their 50th annual race on July 27.

The race weekend festivities include the 7-mile race, the Prairie Farms Quick Bix two-mile event, Arconic Junior Bix for children ages 12 years-old and younger, and the Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints.

“People are contacting us every day to ask when registration for 2023 will open,” said Race Director Michelle Juehring. “It’s clear from the enthusiasm that we’re seeing with months still to go ‘til race weekend, our 50th is kind of a big deal! As we continue to plan all the special details for this golden year, we’re thrilled to give folks the golden ticket to sign up now!”

