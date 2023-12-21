Resolution to honor Hawkeye Women unanimously passed

TV6 Fastcast 12.21 p.m.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Ernst and Grassley’s resolution to celebrate Hawkeye women’s basketball passed the Senate unanimously.

“The accomplishments of Hawkeye women’s basketball are an inspiration to female athletes everywhere. I am beyond proud of their team and all Iowans who contributed to making the Crossover at Kinnick a slam dunk. Hawkeye women are rightly being recognized for their dedication to the game. I’ll continue cheering on Iowa’s teams and protecting opportunities for women to compete.” said Ernst.

While celebrating Hawkeye women’s basketball, the crossover at Kinnick event also passed the Senate unanimously.

Officials say that on Oct. 15. the University of Iowa Hawkeyes competed against the DePaul University Blue Devils in a charity basketball game to benefit the University Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Officials say the Crossover at Kinnick event was the first ever National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s basketball game to be played outdoors in a football stadium with a record of 55,646 people in attendance.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new flight is taking off from the Quad Cities International Airport.
Quad Cities International Airport introduces newest flight
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of slain Knox County sheriff’s deputy
Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project nears completion, city officials say.
‘Excited to move forward’: Bettendorf wraps up Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

Quad-City Times Bix 7 pre-show
Quad City Times Bix 7 opens registration for 50th race
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities: Help identify two men who stole from Silvis grocery.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cites, Dec. 21
KWQC First Alert Rain
Cloudy and warm for the first day of Winter ahead of rainy weather
TV6 Fastcast 12.21 p.m.
TV6 Fastcast 12.21 p.m.
Warmer December temperatures
December 2023 amongst the top 10 warmest on record in the QC