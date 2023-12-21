Resolution to honor Hawkeye Women unanimously passed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Ernst and Grassley’s resolution to celebrate Hawkeye women’s basketball passed the Senate unanimously.

“The accomplishments of Hawkeye women’s basketball are an inspiration to female athletes everywhere. I am beyond proud of their team and all Iowans who contributed to making the Crossover at Kinnick a slam dunk. Hawkeye women are rightly being recognized for their dedication to the game. I’ll continue cheering on Iowa’s teams and protecting opportunities for women to compete.” said Ernst.

While celebrating Hawkeye women’s basketball, the crossover at Kinnick event also passed the Senate unanimously.

Officials say that on Oct. 15. the University of Iowa Hawkeyes competed against the DePaul University Blue Devils in a charity basketball game to benefit the University Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Officials say the Crossover at Kinnick event was the first ever National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s basketball game to be played outdoors in a football stadium with a record of 55,646 people in attendance.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.