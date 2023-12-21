Rock Island nonprofit organization asks for donations to help students at Rock Island Academy

ROCK ISLAND, ILL (KWQC) - Planting Books - Seeds 4 a Better Future is asking for the community’s help in raising money to donate books to second graders at Rock Island Academy. Tamara Felden is the owner of the Artys Bookworm in Rock Island and the founder of Planting Book - Seeds 4 a Better Future.

Felden’s organization focuses on supporting childhood literacy because she says she knows the difference one story can make.

“If I had not, as a child learned to read well and developed that reading proficiency throughout my life, I would be a completely different person, I would have had a different education, a different career, I’ve would have a different life,” said Felden.

After speaking with people in the neighborhood, Felden says she learned that she could make a big difference with second graders at Rock Island Academy. So, since opening her store in, Felden has raised donations through her bookstore to give students reading material.

“This year we have 96 second graders, plus there for teachers. So we have three times 100 books to buy. So we need to raise $4,000. To do that, in order to get that quantity of books from distributors, we need to put an order in sometime in late January to make sure we have all the books in time,” said Felden.

Tamara tells me says created her nonprofit organization to help with funding and ensure that the second graders at Rock Island Academy continued to have access to quality books.

However, in 2021 with the help of her store, Felden was able to donate nearly 300 books to those same students. Felden says it’s about providing reading material that highlights the concept of what she calls windows and mirrors.

“Windows give a reader an opportunity to see a different perspective or different kinds of life. Mirrors give a reader an opportunity to see themselves reflected in what they’re reading, right. So for reading a book, and there’s somebody there with whom we can identify, that’s truly meaningful. And that’s true with children as well,” said Felden.

Felden’s organization, Planting Books - Seeds 4 a Better Future is donating three different books to students. Students will be given copies of “The Year We Learned to Fly” by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López, “I Don’t Care” by Julie Fogliano, illustrated by Molly Idle and Juana Martinez-Neal, and “Big Bold Beautiful Me” by Jane Yolen and Maddison Stemple-Piatt, illustrated by Chole Burgett.

Felden feels that of the three books being donated “Big Bold Beautiful Me” will have the most impact.

“This one here is a book that really affirms to a child, you know, we’re often most focused on the things about ourselves that we don’t like so much. And that’s true for kids sometimes to where they have an impression of themselves. So they’re saying, oh, I can’t do this, or I’m not good at that. And to say, hey, look, you’re terrific, here are all the different kinds of people one could be. And that means beautiful, you as part of that right? Affirming children in and giving them a positive message, I think is really important,” said Felden.

Felden says that anyone interested in donating can go to Planting-Books.org or send it by mail to Planting Books – Seeds 4 a Better Future

PO Box 6601, Rock Island, IL 61204.

