Why aren’t Quad-Cities kids showing up to school?

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The bell rings. Students file into class. The teacher counts the empty desks.

Quad-Cities schools are struggling to keep students in the classroom.

According to an analysis by TV6 Investigates, the number of chronically absent kids in the Quad-Cities has doubled since 2020.

Chronically absent kids are the ones who miss at least 18 days a year. And on average, almost a third of kids are chronically absent from Quad-Cities schools.

The reasons vary – transportation, family issues, mental health problems. And the consequences are dire: lower test scores, higher drop-out rates.

It’s been a major problem for schools nationwide since the pandemic.

Before COVID, only 43 kids were chronically absent at Washington Elementary in Moline. According to the Illinois State Board of Education, it’s now 104 of the 334 students enrolled.

The United Way of the Quad-Cities is partnering with Washington, where dozens of volunteers are working with kids on the issues keeping them out of school.

“Programs are great,” said Rene Gellerman, executive director. “But it’s the people and relationships we’re really focused on, because we know the result is going to be that that kid is going to want to learn and will be in school to learn.”

Hedy Chang is a national expert and heads the nonprofit Attendance Works, a group that provides resources to communities and schools.

She said the Quad-Cities is doing a lot of things right.

“As we help to make showing up regularly to school the norm, I think, we’ll see the numbers come down,” she said. “But it does take an all-hands-on-deck approach to do that.”

Superintendent Rachel Savage credits the Quad-Cities community that’s rallied around the school.

“They’re not just providing money, they’re not just providing a program. They’re providing in-person, hands-on support working side by side with our teachers and administrators. It’s really special.”

Absenteeism rates at Washington have improved by about 10 this semester

Leaders hope that success continues when the program expands to six schools next year.

