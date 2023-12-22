Bettendorf High School hosts ‘Give Like Charly’ blood drive

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A blood drive was held at Bettendorf High School to honor 2018 graduate, Charly Erpelding.

According to school officials, Charly passed away last December after a battle with cancer. She received numerous blood transfusions during her treatment.

Now, Charly’s friends and family are continuing to honor her life while also saving other lives.

“It’s overwhelmingly wonderful. Charly has always had a lot of support from our community in Bettendorf and the whole Quad Cities,” said Tara Erpelding, Charly’s mother. “Now that we’ve lost her and she’s been gone, you know, a little over a year now. For people to still come out and support her and our family means so much. This is the second year, it’s gotten a little bigger which is wonderful. But it just allows us to keep Charly’s mission going of helping people in this time of year. Blood donations are down a lot. People are busy with their holiday shopping and different things. So having a big blood drive right now is even better. When you lose a child one of your biggest fears is that they are going to be forgotten, they aren’t going to be remembered. And of course, she’ll always be close to our hearts.”

More than 100 donors participated in this year’s drive, school officials said.

