Bettendorf High School hosts ‘Give Like Charly’ blood drive

A blood drive was held at Bettendorf High School to honor 2018 graduate, Charly Erpelding.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A blood drive was held at Bettendorf High School to honor 2018 graduate, Charly Erpelding.

According to school officials, Charly passed away last December after a battle with cancer. She received numerous blood transfusions during her treatment.

Now, Charly’s friends and family are continuing to honor her life while also saving other lives.

“It’s overwhelmingly wonderful. Charly has always had a lot of support from our community in Bettendorf and the whole Quad Cities,” said Tara Erpelding, Charly’s mother. “Now that we’ve lost her and she’s been gone, you know, a little over a year now. For people to still come out and support her and our family means so much. This is the second year, it’s gotten a little bigger which is wonderful. But it just allows us to keep Charly’s mission going of helping people in this time of year. Blood donations are down a lot. People are busy with their holiday shopping and different things. So having a big blood drive right now is even better. When you lose a child one of your biggest fears is that they are going to be forgotten, they aren’t going to be remembered. And of course, she’ll always be close to our hearts.”

More than 100 donors participated in this year’s drive, school officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new flight is taking off from the Quad Cities International Airport.
Quad Cities International Airport introduces newest flight
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project nears completion, city officials say.
‘Excited to move forward’: Bettendorf wraps up Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project
A first responder foundation paid the balance of the mortgage on the Viola home of Deputy...
Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of slain Knox County sheriff’s deputy
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

Ernst and Grassley’s resolution to celebrate Hawkeye women’s basketball passed the Senate...
Resolution to honor Hawkeye Women unanimously passed
Habitat for Humanity invites the public to celebrate Habitat home #132, the third of four...
Habitat for Humanity announces renovated home from City of Davenport
Two new Muscatine City Council members were sworn in as two other elected officials attended...
Muscatine swears in new council members
The Quad City Times Bix 7 announced the opening of registration for their 50th annual race on...
Quad City Times Bix 7 opens registration for 50th race