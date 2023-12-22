Car crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the collision took place Dec. 19. at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 grid of Franklin Avenue.

Police say that an investigation into the collision determined a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Dawn Tomson, 54 of Salem, was travelling southbound on Franklin Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway.

The occupant of the vehicle had to be removed and transported to a hospital.

According to Police officials, the damage to the vehicle was estimated to be $10,000.

Officials say the Henry County Sherriff’s Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit, Salem Fire and Rescue and the Henry County Health Center Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.