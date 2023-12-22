Christmas Day weather extremes

MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - This Christmas will no doubt be an abnormally warm one across the QCA, but it won’t necessarily be record warmth.

The warmest Christmas on record was not too long ago, in 2019, when the high temperature reached 62°. The record warm low temperature was 50°, which will be rivaled this Christmas. However, temperature records are taken from Midnight to 11:59 p.m., and colder air is supposed to move in Christmas night.

The record cold high temperature was -2° set back in 1983, with the record low temperature of -18° in 2000. In 2000, there was nearly a foot of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

The most precipitation was back in 1957 with 0.72″ of rain, and the most snow the fell on Christmas Day was back in 1945 with 3.8″.

Last year temperatures were in the teens for Christmas. Watch the video above for a look back at the warmest Christmas Days on record, as well as how it has shaped up the last five years.

