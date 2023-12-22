Couple gifts every student at two schools $250 ahead of Christmas

A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis. (Source: KSDK, ST. MARY'S SOUTH SIDE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL, RUDI ROESLEIN, CARDINAL RITTER, CNN)
By Brent Soloman, KSDK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Students at Catholic high schools in the St. Louis area got an unexpected gift this week.

A couple donated $250 to every single student at the two schools.

“You heard throughout the building the biggest roar. They were dancing, they were singing, there were tears, there was laughter, there were hugs,” said St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Mike Englund.

Rudi Roeslein and his wife Judy made it their mission to gift $250 to every student at St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School and Cardinal Ritter College Prep.

“I was able to help hand out the money and wish them a merry Christmas,” St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Steffani Lautenschlager said.

At St. Mary’s the money came in the form of gift cards and at Cardinal Ritter the donor gave the students cash.

Along with the cash, the students got a note that read:

“Be humble. Be hungry. Be happy. Passing on our blessings brings me happiness and joy that money can’t.”

The couple made close to a $170,000 donation to the students.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quad-Cities schools are struggling to keep students in the classroom.
Why aren’t Quad-Cities kids showing up to school?
A new flight is taking off from the Quad Cities International Airport.
Quad Cities International Airport introduces newest flight
Five people stole more than $200 worth of food from a Silvis grocery store on Nov. 11.
Crime Stoppers: Seeking IDs on two of quintet of grocery thieves
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas
Iowa advocacy organizations are asking for the law to be paused
Iowa advocacy groups ask federal court to pause “parental rights” law
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas
A couple in Rock Falls will carry out their soon-to-be holiday tradition to bless families...
Rock Falls couple to bless 50 families with Christmas dinners
A couple in Rock Falls will carry out their soon-to-be holiday tradition to bless families...
Rock Falls couple to bless 50 families with Christmas dinners