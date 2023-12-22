Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KWQC) - A Davenport woman is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic stop in Lincoln this week.

Amanda McCandless, 33, was stopped for improper lane usage. A K9 unit found a large amount of illegal drugs in the trunk of her car.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says McCandless had 18 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of psilocybin mushroom and chocolate bars, along with several pounds of THC hash and THC oil.

The sheriff says she was on her way back to Davenport when she was arrested.

She is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver as well as possession without a drug stamp.

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic stop in Lincoln. Police say they found 18 pounds of marijuana. (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office/KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.