Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 22.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KWQC) - A Davenport woman is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic stop in Lincoln this week.

Amanda McCandless, 33, was stopped for improper lane usage. A K9 unit found a large amount of illegal drugs in the trunk of her car.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says McCandless had 18 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of psilocybin mushroom and chocolate bars, along with several pounds of THC hash and THC oil.

The sheriff says she was on her way back to Davenport when she was arrested.

She is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver as well as possession without a drug stamp.

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic stop in Lincoln. Police say they found 18 pounds of marijuana.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office/KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quad-Cities schools are struggling to keep students in the classroom.
Why aren’t Quad-Cities kids showing up to school?
A new flight is taking off from the Quad Cities International Airport.
Quad Cities International Airport introduces newest flight
Five people stole more than $200 worth of food from a Silvis grocery store on Nov. 11.
Crime Stoppers: Seeking IDs on two of quintet of grocery thieves
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Warm and gloomy heading into Christmas
John Huntington “Hunt” Harris II (74) of Naperville, IL formerly of Moline, IL died on...
Former Isabel Bloom owner and well-known QCA community member John Huntington Harris II dead at 74
Christmas weather extremes
Christmas Day weather extremes
Christmas weather extremes
Christmas Day weather extremes