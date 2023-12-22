Figge in Focus: QC artist Peter Xiao’s exhibition

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 22, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ‘Figge in Focus’ is a segment that air every Thursday on Quad Cities Today at 11 with Morgan Ottier.

Peter Xiao is a local artist and is also an art professor at Augustana College.

His art is currently on display at the Figge Art Museum located at 225 West 2nd Street in Davenport.

Peter Xiao spoke with TV6′s Kyle Kiel in studio about the exhibit, called A Room That One Is In (And All Things In It).

“This is my first solo exhibition at the Figge. In it, I blend and bend Renaissance concepts of perspective and color and our evolving understanding of how we see the world around us. Through my paintings, I encourage people to explore the link between art and the world we inhabit. With my studio as inspiration, I synthesize the space I inhabit onto painted views of multi-panel intersecting planes of canvas which wrap around corners and bend up to the ceiling. From walls and things that wrap around me, I explore modernist approaches to the picture plane,” said Xiao.

A Room That One Is In (And All Things In It) will be on display at the Figge Art Museum through April 7, 2024.

Click here to learn more about Mr. Xiao’s exhibit.

