Finn’s Grill spreads holiday joy with free meals and toys

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - In the true spirit of holiday giving, Finn’s Grill is once again opening its doors to the Quad Cities community on Christmas day, offering free meals to anyone who stops by.

Joe Ende, the Owner of Finn’s Grill, shares that this tradition started in 2018, and it’s his way of giving back to the community and spreading joy during the holiday season.

“We couldn’t do this without the community. So after the first year, i realized that i couldn’t do this alone, we realized that a lot of things in life. So we build a percentage of every transaction that we save towards the free christmas. And i think the community knows that. And so that’s one of the love factors that they bring.”

In addition to a free meal, accompanying children will also receive a free toy. This year, the goal is to serve 2,000 meals.

“We try to match the toys to about double of what we can serve in meals typically most parents have one to two kids. So we try to keep about four to 5000 presents, when we’re doing about 2000 meals,” said Ende.

Customers can order a hot meal, choosing between a hot dog or a cheeseburger, which comes with a bag of chips and some condiments.

Ende says that it has changed his understanding of what Christmas is truly about, and he hopes to keep the tradition alive for years to come.

“I bumped into somebody ran up to me and said, I’ve come to your free Christmas every year. It’s now our tradition. And I love that. And so that’s one reason I’ll never stop doing it. Even if that one person comes.”

Ende has given out almost 1,000 free meals in each of the previous instances that he fed the community and he’s prepared to give out over 1,600 meals on Christmas.

Ende says his dream is to get back to serving 5000 meals for Christmas and encourages others to take similar initiatives.

“It just gives you a level of awareness on what’s happening when you do something like this. And so I think that this is the most important thing to what we’re doing for Christmas.”

