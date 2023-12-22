Former Isabel Bloom owner and well-known QCA community member John Huntington Harris II dead at 74

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 22.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - John Huntington “Hunt” Harris II of Naperville, Illinois, formerly of Moline, passed away on Dec. 20 at the age of 74 years-old in Naperville after electing to begin hospice following multiple medical complications, according to an obituary from Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory.

A memorial service for Hunt will be held at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, on Saturday, Jan. 13 at noon. After, there will be a celebration of life ceremony from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in City View Celebrations on the lower third level at Trimble Pointe, the obituary stated. In lieu of flowers, family and friends ask that you honor Hunt’s passion of supporting non-profits by donating to your charity of choice.

Growing up, Hunt attended Moline public schools and went on to graduate from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

After college, Hunt joined Star Forms, Inc., a family business. Several years later, he and a group of fellow managers and investors purchased the company from the other family interests.

Then, Hunt and two former Star Forms executives went on to purchase Isabel Bloom, LLC. Hunt was president until selling the firm to three of its managers in 2011.

In the Quad Cities community, Hunt was an active member serving on multiple boards and organizations including founding the Hunt and Diane Harris Family Foundation, serving on the United Way of the Quad Cities board for over 25 years, founding the Leadership Gifts Program and the De Tocqueville Society with his wife Diane Ferguson Wohlfeil and serving as the chair for several years, teaching Project Business and Applied Economic through Junior Achievement and serving in multiple rolls with JA before being inducted into the JA Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Hunt was involved in the formation of what now is Unity Point Trinity. He also served on the First Congressional Church of Moline Public Schools Foundation, the Figge Art Museum and the Putnam Museum, among many other involvements from volunteer work to photography, travel, non-profit work, and holding several other chair positions at various organizations throughout the years.

Hunt’s family invites friends to share stories and condolences, here and a full obituary for Hunt can be found, here.

