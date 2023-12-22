Warm and gloomy heading into Christmas

Colder, seasonable temperature arrive later next week.
12/22/23 - AM First Alert Forecast
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Rain will continue through the afternoon hours across the TV6 viewing area, as temperatures remain fairly steady in the 40s. The wind stays out of the southeast, which will keep temperatures warm heading into the overnight. In fact, temperature may rise a couple of degrees toward Saturday morning. With the low level moisture, there may be some fog that develops late tonight into Saturday morning.

While a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, most of your Saturday will remain dry across the QCA. There may be a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures will be very warm in the lower to middle 50s. It will be even warmer Sunday, now that the rain will be delayed until later in the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Widespread rain moves in Sunday night and on Christmas Day. When all is said and done, now through Tuesday, there could be a widespread 1-2″ of rain which is quite a bit for this time of year.

TODAY: Rain likely. High: 49º. Winds: SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain ends. Patchy fog late. Low: 46º. WINDS: S at 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles possible. High: 56º

