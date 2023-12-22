Iowa defeats Loyola-Chicago, Clark records triple-double

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa women’s basketball team extended its win streak to nine games, defeating Loyola-Chicago, 98-69, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark recorded her second triple-double of the season, including a career-high 17 rebounds.

In addition to Clark’s game-high 35 points, three other Iowa players, Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, and Sydney Affolter scored in double digits.

The Hawkeyes return to action at home on Dec. 30 against Minnesota.

