Last-minute shopping in LeClaire with cheer and deals

LECLAIRE, Iowa – LeClaire businesses, restaurants and bars — and Santa and Mrs. Claus — invite everyone downtown for their Last Minute Merry Mingle.

The businesses will be open longer, the streets will glow, and Santa will be available for a visits from 5-7 p.m. at The Potter’s House, 122 N. Cody Road.

Mississippi River Distilling Co. is hosting 12 Deals of Christmas and a three-day pop-up bar: they’ll have cocktails and movies.

Find other shopping deals: Antique Archaeology, Aunt Hatties, The Crane & Pelican Café, Green Tree Brewery, Kitsch-n Sink Antiques, Of heaven and earth, The Potter’s House, Wide River Winery Tasting Room.

For a complete list of LeClaire events, visit www.visitleclaire.com/events.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.