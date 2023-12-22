Muscatine swears in new council members

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two new Muscatine City Council members were sworn in as two other elected officials attended their final meeting as council members during the final Muscatine City Council meeting of 2023.

DeWayne Hopkins is completing his four-year term as an at-large member of the Muscatine City Council, after deciding not to seek reelection, according to a media release from city officials. Hopkins has previously served as the Mayor of Muscatine from 2013 to 2014.

Dennis Froelich is also completing his four-year term as first ward representative after choosing not to seek reelection.

Mayor Brad Bark swore in Don Lampe and Matt Conrad to city council after the two were elected during last November’s City Election. Lampe and Conrad will begin serving their four-year terms on Jan. 1.

Mayor Bark won reelection as Muscatine Mayor and was sworn in by Magistrate John Winder.

Two new council members were then sworn in by Mayor Bark along with councilmembers John Jindrich and Peggy Gordon who won reelection last November.

The swearing in ceremony was held at the final city council meeting of the calendar year.

The new city council will not officially meet until Jan. 4.

