The QC Shelter and Transitional Housing Council host Annual Homeless Memorial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Over 50 people gathered at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport to remember those in the community that died due to homelessness in the Quad Cities.

The Annual Homeless Person Memorial is commemorated in over 150 cities and counties throughout America with a call of action to end homelessness in our community.

“I think it’s our responsibility as a community to come forward and care for those who cannot care for themselves,” said Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition of the Quad Cities Program Coordinator Laura Rodriguez.

Numerous names were read amongst the crowd. As each name was read, the toll of the church bell rang throughout the community signifying the loss of the individual.

“When I see those things, I think we should all step up for our neighbors,” added Rodriguez. “I don’t think it’s okay to walk by somebody suffering and I think that it’s our not only our responsibility or duty, but you know, what, what will it say of humanity? If we just let people die whose life has meaning if we let people die?”

The Memorial concluded with prayer and sack lunches were available for those in attendance. A list of services that Iowa Harm Reduction Coalition of the Quad Cities provides, can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.