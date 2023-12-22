Rock Falls couple to bless 50 families with Christmas dinners

STERLING, Ill. {KWQC} – A couple in Rock Falls will carry out their soon-to-be holiday tradition to bless families during the holiday season.

Devon Nicklaus and his girlfriend Emily Juist cooked and delivered 15 Thanksgiving meals.

“I think Thanksgiving turned out great,” Juist. “We are very pleased with the turnout of volunteers and help with the community. And we were very happy to be able to provide 15 Thanksgiving dinners to 15 families.”

With Christmas approaching, they wanted to bless more than just 15 families.

“Everything is just falling into place,” said Nicklaus. “There hasn’t been a second of doubt in my mind about this. It’s probably one of the only decisions in my life that I’ve never had any doubt on. So, I know that this is something that we have to do and it’s going to keep on growing and becoming a bigger thing.”

On Christmas, they will be able to feed over 50 families. Each family will receive a tray of lasagna, loaf of bread, hot cocoa mix kits and Christmas cookie decorating kits.

“It feels amazing,” said Juist. “The reason why we’re doing it is just the feeling of being able to and giving them the feeling of coming together as a family. Meals for the holiday and bringing families together.”

“It’s about bringing families together on the holidays,” said Nichlaus. “And that’s to relieve stress, just enjoy a meal. Have some fun and enjoy the day. That’s what it’s about.”

The couple is operating out of the Greater Sterling Development Corp’s Kitchen Incubator of Northwest Illinois and could not do this alone.

“Both donations and out of our pocket,” explained Juist. “Sauk Valley Food Bank has been a huge help. They donated the meat for both Thanksgiving and for Christmas. Some of the vegetables for Thanksgiving and the socks for Christmas. Along with Walmart helped with Thanksgiving with giving us a gift card for the Thanksgiving dinners. Other than that, it’s our businesses and teaming together and making it happen.”

Nicklaus says that he wants to make this a holiday tradition with his eyes set to help the community for Easter.

According to Nicklaus, The Kitchen Incubator has helped by generously donating the use of their space to them. They also put them in touch with the Sauk Valley Food Bank and the regional office of Education #47 Nexus program. The Sauk Valley Food Bank has donated meat for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. They also help serve 40 different food pantries and help serve over 550 families with their Saturday giveaways. The regional office of Education #47 Nexus program helps connect families, programs, and organizations to offer kindness and support to build a community of belonging. They have gotten them in touch with over 30 families for Christmas, and they’ve helped over 450 families since they started in 2021. Maria’s Pizza in Dixon donated a loaf of bread for each lasagna to go to the families.

