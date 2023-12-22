State troopers remind drivers to keep the Move Over Law in mind when traveling

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - More people are expected to travel in the coming days to make it to their Christmas destination. Iowa and Illinois law enforcement is reminding everyone why The “Move Over” law is important and why it keeps everyone safe.

“The Move Over Law, also called Scott’s Law, is a very simple law designed to keep people safe, basically, that’s two things to move over and slow down. It is very important to our first responders, of course, we’re out there every day, but it’s also pertinent to everyday civilians,” said Melissa Albert-Lopez, Illinois State Trooper.

According to both Iowa and Illinois laws, penalties for violating the Move Over Law can include revoked driving privileges or thousands of dollars in fines.

Albert-Lopez says law enforcement understands that giving other vehicles enough space is not always an option. However, when it is and you fail to do so, Albert-Lopez says lives are now at risk.

“We have had a lot of troopers that have had close calls or crashes. This year alone. We’ve had 19 troopers struck by people who failed to move over. They were on crashes, they were on traffic stops, they had their emergency lights activated and people did not move over and they struck these vehicles. Last year, at the same time of the year, we were up to 25,” said Albert-Lopez.

Trooper Luke Hank with Iowa State Patrol says he’s been a trooper for about 18 years with almost all of that time spent on the interstate system. He says he had several experiences with speeding vehicles.

“There are more times that I can remember that cars get so close to us that it shakes our cars,” said Hank. “Many times I have been finishing a traffic stop when a vehicle passed me in the right lane close to my patrol vehicle with no other vehicles around on the roadway. I was able to finish my stop and catch up to the other vehicle to cite them for not moving over for my lights.”

Hank says the state has also lost troopers along the way because of drivers not following the law.

“We’ve had 5 State Troopers in Iowa over the years that have lost their lives due to being struck by a vehicle. In 2022, law enforcement had approximately 46 officers killed in traffic-related incidents. I would say most of those had to do with officers being struck by other motorists,” said Hank.

Albert-Lopez also says the experience is like no other. However, everyone must do their part to help prevent crashes.

“Being on an interstate when people are passing you at 90 miles per hour is not for the faint of heart, tell you that. But our men and women that are out there doing it every day, they’re doing an amazing job. And again, we do pay attention to traffic, it’s a requirement. But we’re, we’re out there, we’re doing what we have to do to keep people safe,” said Albert-Lopez.

If you’re getting on the road for the holiday, Albert-Lopez says to keep safety first.

“Give yourself more time. Don’t speed to make up for lost time. Avoid distractions in the vehicle, wear your seatbelts, and just be prepared. We all have places to go, let’s get there safely, " said Albert-Lopez

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.