Vivek Ramaswamy makes campaign stop in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been a busy week on the campaign trail. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley made stops in the QCA this week, and on Thursday night Vivek Ramaswamy brought his campaign to Davenport.

Potential voters gathered at the La Quinta Inn Conference Center to hear from G.O.P candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Ohio entrepreneur has been outspoken about his frustrations with other G.O.P candidates.

Ramaswamy’s views on topics of foreign policy, family, and religion are what appeals to his potential voters.

“We don’t need to fight everybody’s war in this in this world,” attendee Vasan Purighalla said. “And plus, we have lots of issues of our own, we have to address our own issues in our own country, like, look at this homelessness in this country, look at the crime, you know, look at the education. So all these issues he wants to address. So because of those reasons, I want to support him.”

One voter says how he agrees with his traditional values that he gets from being a Hindu and agrees that we have a national identity crisis.

“Personally, I think it’s more about you unifying the nation,” attendee Krisham Prasai said. “I think he’s the right person to do it because he’s articulate, and he’s consistent. Also, he’s anti establishment, so he’s more like an individual thinker.”

Ramaswamy isn’t scheduled to be in the Quad Cities, but he is making other stops in the Des Moines area the rest of this week.

The Iowa caucuses for democrats and republicans on Jan. 15.

