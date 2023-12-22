Wade King steps down as Assumption head football coach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 22 years as Assumption’s head football coach, Wade King is stepping down from the position. King had a record of 152-71 as head coach of the Knights.

“I felt it was the right time, I’ve been around this program for 22 years as a head coach and 14 years as an assistant, you know, it kind of felt like the right, a time for someone new to maybe connect in a different way with the kids, so looking forward to see what comes of that..i really enjoyed my time here, you know, some years maybe more so than others but it’s funny, you know, when I got into this, you know there’s a lot of really nice big wins, but unfortunately the losses probably stick with you more than the wins....it’s always hard, it’s hard, I just love coaching football, I love the people I work with and the kids and the players so it will be hard, I’m sure that first Friday night will be kind of tough but you know, like I said, the time commitment, the energy, I think it’s time for someone to step in that can, maybe bring a little different energy to the program than I’ve had the past few years” said King who will remain Assumption’s Athletic Director.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.