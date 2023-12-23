Christmas weekend brings fog, drizzle and rain to the region

Expect highs in the 50′s for Christmas Day.
Areas of drizzle and fog will be the main concern this morning, with a FOG ADVISORY in effect through noon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re looking at a couple of unusual occurrences for the holiday weekend. First, unseasonably warm temperatures, and second, an abundance of rain instead of snow. Expect areas of drizzle, fog and clouds for your Saturday, with highs well into the 50′s. A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT remains in effect for parts of the TV6 viewing area this afternoon and evening for areas of dense fog and reduced visibility. Clouds will continue into Sunday, along with a chance for rain developing by evening. Breezy southeast winds will keep temperatures warm, mainly in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Put that forecast on repeat for Christmas Day, with more warm rain on the horizon. Temperatures quickly cool down into the 30′s and 40′s through Friday, with a wintry mix of rain and snow possible midweek.

TODAY: Patchy drizzle and fog, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild. High: 56°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Late night fog and drizzle. Low: 48°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: AM fog. Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with rain likely by evening. High: 59°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
Quad-Cities schools are struggling to keep students in the classroom.
Why aren’t Quad-Cities kids showing up to school?
Five people stole more than $200 worth of food from a Silvis grocery store on Nov. 11.
Crime Stoppers: Seeking IDs on two of quintet of grocery thieves
John Huntington “Hunt” Harris II (74) of Naperville, IL formerly of Moline, IL died on...
Former Isabel Bloom owner and well-known QCA community member John Huntington Harris II dead at 74
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Rain
Christmas weekend brings fog, drizzle and rain to the region
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Warm and gloomy heading into Christmas
Temperatures will be in the 50s this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Rainy Friday ahead of a warm Christmas weekend
KWQC First Alert Rain
Rainy and warm to begin the Christmas weekend